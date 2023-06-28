World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Guard to be provided with heavy weapons and tanks

1:09
Russia

The Russian Guard will be provided with heavy weapons and tanks, Viktor Zolotov, the chief of the department said on June 27, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian Guard to be provided with heavy weapons and tanks
Photo: instagram.com/ rosgvard_official

According to him, the issue was discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian Guardsmen did a good job during the attempted military coup on June 24, Zolotov said. The department interacted with the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, he added.

Viktor Zolotov did not rule out that Western intelligence agencies were involved in the attempted coup. According to him, PMC Wagner would not have been able to take Moscow during the coup. All new provocations, if they occur, will be suppressed, he concluded.

The head of the department noted that the fighters of the Russian Guard were operating very competently on June 24. According to him, the coup was inspired by the West and was superimposed on the ambitions of PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Russian military stopped civil war

The military and law enforcement officers who suppressed the military coup organised by PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin actually stopped the civil war

Putin praises Russian military for preventing civil war in the country
Russia uses Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik heavy attack drone in Ukraine
Russia makes first use of state-of-the-art S-70 Okhotnik drone in Ukraine
Central African Republic to welcome Russian Beethovens and Mozarts instead of Wagner
Following attempted military coup, Russian Guard to be provided with heavy arms and tanks
PMC Wagner's coup shows the face of Russia's true allies Lyuba Lulko Terrance Yeakey Blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine! Guy Somerset Plastic Pollution: Where we are, where we are going? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Putin: PMC Wagner received tens of billions from the state budget
Vityaz all-terrain vehicles ahead of schedule
FSB closes case against PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin
FSB closes case against PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin
Last materials
Criminal case against PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin dismissed
Denmark starts training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighter aircraft
Russian Defence Ministry receives Vityaz all-terrain vehicles ahead of schedule
Ukrainian counteroffensive far from being blitzkrieg, Ukrainian official says
Russian Guard to be provided with heavy weapons and tanks
Putin: PMC Wagner was fully funded by the state
Zelensky denies frozen conflict possibility
Central African Republic to welcome Russian Beethovens and Mozarts instead of Wagner
Russia uses Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik heavy attack drone in Ukraine
Putin praises Russian military for preventing civil war in the country
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X