Russian Guard to be provided with heavy weapons and tanks

The Russian Guard will be provided with heavy weapons and tanks, Viktor Zolotov, the chief of the department said on June 27, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, the issue was discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian Guardsmen did a good job during the attempted military coup on June 24, Zolotov said. The department interacted with the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, he added.

Viktor Zolotov did not rule out that Western intelligence agencies were involved in the attempted coup. According to him, PMC Wagner would not have been able to take Moscow during the coup. All new provocations, if they occur, will be suppressed, he concluded.

The head of the department noted that the fighters of the Russian Guard were operating very competently on June 24. According to him, the coup was inspired by the West and was superimposed on the ambitions of PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.