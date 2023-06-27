World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin praises Russian military for preventing civil war in the country

1:38
Russia

The military and law enforcement officers who suppressed the military coup organised by PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin actually stopped the civil war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech addressing security forces and the military.

Putin praises Russian military for preventing civil war in the country
Photo: Vadim Savitsky

"You have defended the constitutional order, life, security and freedom of our citizens. You have saved our Motherland from havoc, you have actually prevented the civil war,” Putin said while speaking on the front porch of the Faceted Palace in the Kremlin.

Those who stopped the rebels proved their loyalty to both the people of Russia and the military oath. The military and law enforcement officers have shown responsibility for the fate of the country and its future, he added.

The head of PMC Wagner announced the beginning of the coup on June 24 at night. The same day, Wagner fighters occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the centre of Rostov-on-Don. PMC Wagner military hardware was then spotted in Voronezh and Lipetsk regions. It was subsequently reported that columns of PMC Wagner military hardware were moving in the direction of Moscow.

Following negotiations with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin announced that his columns and fighters would return to field camps. On June 27, the FSB dropped the case of armed rebellion against Prigozhin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin delivers address to the nation amid military coup staged by PMC Wagner

In 1917, "intrigues, squabbles and politicking" triggered a civil war because Russia's victory had been stolen, Putin said in a televised address to the nation in the morning of June 24. He vowed not to let this happen again

Putin: All those involved in military coup will suffer inevitable punishment
Military coup over: Prigozhin orders PMC Wagner columns to return to field camps
PMC Wagner coup wraps up after Prigozhin talks to Lukashenko
PMC Wagner fighters cause mayhem in in Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh
PMC Wagner stages military coup in Russia
Plastic Pollution: Where we are, where we are going? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Algerian President's landmark visit to Russia: Resounding Success Hana Saada Silly Season, Serious Issues 2023 Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Last materials
Military coup over: Prigozhin orders PMC Wagner columns to return to field camps
PMC Wagner military coup in Russia: Prigozhin's fighters wreak havoc
Putin: All those involved in military coup will suffer inevitable punishment
Forces of PMC Wagner take Rostov-on-Don under control
Plastic Pollution: Where we are, where we are going?
Algerian President's landmark visit to Russia: Resounding Success
Silly Season, Serious Issues 2023
Freedom of expression or exploitation?
No One Is Above The Law…EXCEPT…
Personal belongings of Kherson region residents washed ashore Black Sea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X