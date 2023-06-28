FSB closes case against PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin

Criminal case against PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin dismissed

The criminal case against the founder of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin has been dismissed, TASS reports with reference to the FSB (Federal Security Bureau).

During the investigation, it was found that the participants of the military coup ceased taking actions that were directly aimed at committing a crime.

On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of PMC Wagner, said that the Russian military had allegedly attacked the rear camps of his private military company. He threatened to use force and destroy anyone who would block the way for PMC fighters. After that, a criminal case was initiated against Prigozhin into the fact of a military coup. The Russian Defence Ministry said that Prigozhin's remarks about the strike on PMC Wagner camp was a provocation.

On June 24, Prigozhin held talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. As a result of the talks, Prigozhin said that he ordered his military columns to turn back and go back to field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Prigozhin agreed to accept Lukashenko's proposal for negotiations because they "know each other for 20 years."

On June 26, Russian President Ptuin said that PMC Wagner fighters could continue their service in Russia by concluding a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry. They could also go back home or move to Belarus, Putin added.

On June 27, it was reported that Prigozhin's business jet landed in Minsk, Belarus.

