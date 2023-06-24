World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Forces of PMC Wagner take Rostov-on-Don under control

2:11
Russia

Military posts were set up on the streets of the city of Rostov-on-Don near the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Many police cars and people in uniforms are seen on the streets adjacent to the building of the military headquarters.

Forces of PMC Wagner take Rostov-on-Don under control
Photo: https://wikiway .com

Local authorities have canceled all public events. Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev urged local residents to stay home and not to travel to the city centre.

Traffic on M4 Highway in the Rostov region was blocked. A huge traffic jam appeared at the entrance to Moscow along the Don Highway.

On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, accused the Russian Defence Ministry of a missile strike. According to Prigozhin, the Russian forces struck a missile blow on a rear camp of PMC fighters. Prigozhin said that "a huge number of fighters have been killed" and threatened to "sort it all out with the Defence Ministry."

Representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry said called Prigozhin's statements a provocation. The Russian military continue to carry out tasks on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation.

Russian Army General Sergei Surovikin urged PMC Wagner fighters to stop and subordinate to the leadership of the country.

Prigozhin held talks with Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. A video of their meeting was posted on the net. It is believed that the video was filmed on the territory of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don. In the video, Prigozhin is seen walking with a scarf pulled over his face. He was armed while talking to representatives of the federal forces.

It is worthy of note that authorities of a number of Russian regions ordered to take down street billboards that advertised the private military company and called on Russian citizens to join PMC Wagner.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
