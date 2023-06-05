World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia's Pacific Fleet kicks off exercises in Sea of Japan

The Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy kicked off exercises in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in its Telegram channel.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

More than 60 warships and vessels, about 35 aircraft of naval aviation, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the exercises of the fleet.

The exercises will be held from June 5 to June 20 under the leadership of Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina.

During the exercises, naval tactical groups and naval aviation will work to track mock enemy submarines, perform combat training exercises, and practice the arrangement of air defence of sea forces.

The surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet was completed on April 20. Warship crews conducted exercises to repel enemy missile strikes and destroy enemy submarines in the areas of the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea.

