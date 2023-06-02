Russia's new heavy combat drone Sirius undergoing flight tests

Videos of Russia's new combat drone Sirius suggest that specialists proceeded to the flight test stage of the trials, Denis Fedutinov, a leading expert in the field of unmanned aircraft told RIA Novosti.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

Videos of the flight of the twin-engine drone appeared on the Internet. According to the expert, the Sirius drone is a new medium-altitude long-range drone developed by Russian company Kronstadt.

"The drone was developed within a relatively short period of time. Obviously, Kronstadt specialists used the developments from their previous unmanned system known for its factory name as Orion. The heavy version of the drone will inherit a number of subsystems that were originally developed for the younger model," Fedutinov said.

It is believed that the serial production of the drone will be launched in at least two years.