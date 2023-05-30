Nuclear-powered Admiral Nakhimov missile cruiser to carry Zircon missiles

The modernised nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov, which will be able to carry Zircon hypersonic missiles, is expected to enter sea trials in late 2023, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday, May 30, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

"The modernisation of the Admiral Nakhimov missile cruiser involves measures to equip the ship with state-of-the-art equipment and high-precision long-range weapons, including Zircon hypersonic missiles. Sea trials of the ship are scheduled for late 2023,” the minister said.

After the commissioning of the Admiral Nakhimov, she will continue to perform tasks as part of the Northern Fleet. According to Shoigu, the modernisation of the Admiral Nakhimov is to be completed by the end of 2024.

The Admiral Nakhimov heavy nuclear missile cruiser of Project 1144.2M Orlan was launched in 1986. In 1999, the ship was put in for repairs and modernisation.

The upgraded version of the cruiser will receive launchers of the 3S14 universal shipborne missile launch system. The system will be able to carry Kalibr-NK, Onyx and Zircon missiles.