Kalashnikov presents AK-12 assault rifle modified during special operation

The Kalashnikov Concern presented the AK-12 assault rifle that was modified as a result of its use in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine. The presentation took place at Patriot Park, TASS reports.

Photo: Russian Defence Ministry

Sergey Urzhumtsev, the chief designer of the concern, said that the first AK-12 rifles were supplied to the troops in 2019.

"During the use of the rifle, there were certain comments and suggestions that the concern promptly introduced. The pool of comments was collected on the basis of the experience of its use in the special operation,” he said.

The 5.45-mm AK-12 automatic rifle differs from previous models in its increased accuracy of fire and thought-out ergonomics. The AK-12 features several Picatinny rails for mounting additional equipment.

The AK-12 assault rifle modified during the special operation will be put into production in 2023, the president of the Kalashnikov Concern Alan Lushnikov said in March.