FSB arrests Russian military designer for spying for Ukraine

In Rostov-on-Don, FSB officers detained a designer of a military-industrial enterprise on suspicion of treason, TASS reports.

Photo: zen.yandex.ru

The detainee is suspected of passing information about the work of Russian air defence systems, as well as information about the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine.

According to the FSB, the man, whose name has not been disclosed, was corresponding in a messenger service with an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine from February to April 2023. During the correspondence, the Russian national was sending information to Ukraine about the Russian troops stationed in Rostov-on-Don.

A criminal case was initiated against the detained individual under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Treason”).