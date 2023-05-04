World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin: Washington makes ridiculous attempts to disavow involvement in drone attacks

Russia

Moscow can see US officials trying to disavow Washington's involvement in the drone attacks on the Kremlin. Such attempts are ridiculous, because Washington is definitely behind the attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Kremlin: Washington makes ridiculous attempts to disavow involvement in drone attacks
Photo: Vadim Savitsky

"We are well aware that they make decisions on such attacks in Washington, not in Kyiv. It is often Washington, but not Kyiv that determines targets. It is not every time when Kyiv is given the right to choose means. Washington should clearly understand that we know all this," Peskov said.

Putin's condition after attacks

Speaking about Putin's condition, Peskov said that the Russian President never loses his temper in extreme situations.

In an unusual situation, Putin acts calmly and collectedly, the spokesman explained.

"Therefore, nothing new has happened in this regard,” Peskov said. 

During a conversation with reporters, Peskov said that the Russian authorities would investigate into the drone attacks on the presidential residence. He did not name the terms of the investigation indicating that it was a prerogative of the Investigative Committee.

Two copper sheets of Kremlin Palace dome damaged

The dome of the Senate Palace of the Kremlin has had two copper sheets scorched as a result of the attacks, Dmitry Peskov also said, RIA Novosti reports.

"I know from our management services that two sheets have been scorched there — two copper sheets that cover the dome,” Peskov said adding that the damage would be promptly repaired.

In general, the situation in the Kremlin remains calm, everyone works as usual, the spokesman said. President Putin is working in the Kremlin on May 4 as well. His schedule has not changed because of the drone attacks.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
