Dmitry Medvedev: Russia has no choice but to annihilate Zelensky

Russia

After the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin, Russia has no options but to annihilate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel.

Photo: Kremlin Pool/Global Look Press

According to Medvedev, Zelensky is not needed even to sign the act of capitulation of Ukraine.

"Hitler, as you know, did not sign it (the act of surrender — ed.) either. There will always be a changer like Zitz President Admiral Doenitz," Medvedev said.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on May 3 that the Russian State Duma would require the use of weapons that would be capable of destroying the Kyiv regime.

On May 3 overnight, Ukraine attempted to strike Putin's Kremlin residence using two unmanned aerial vehicles. The drones were put out of order and destroyed.

