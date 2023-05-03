World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Video shows moment of Kremlin drone attack

Russia

A video has been released of the alleged drone attacks on the Kremlin. Its authenticity has not been confirmed.

State Duma deputy from Crimea Sheremet called for a strike on Volodymyr Zelensky's residence in Kyiv, RIA Novosti said.

State Duma deputy Sobolev urged to "strike decision-making centers" in Ukraine, RTVI reports. 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Graphic video shows aftermath of thermobaric strike on Ukrainian military

The video posted by the author of the channel after the strike shows the remains of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia-held positions. One can see in the video that the human remains have been severely charred

Gruesome video shows charred skeletons of Ukrainian soldiers after thermobaric blast
Bild: Russians master three ways to annihilate Germany's Leopard tanks
Russian forces will not face any problems destroying German Leopard tanks - Bild
Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up
Poland wants more reparations from Germany before turning to Russia
Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov Talking Tucker Carlson – Rumors, Theories and What Really Happened Guy Somerset The grain deal: Kremlin decides Russian sovereignty issue Lyuba Lulko
Russia strikes military targets at Kramatorsk railway station
Russia estimates Ukraine's losses for April
In Azerbaijan, sambo coach kills 7-year-old boy doing training
In Azerbaijan, sambo coach kills 7-year-old boy doing training
Last materials
Video shows moment of Kremlin drone attack
Kremlin releases official statement in response to drone attack
Ukrainian drones try to attack Moscow Kremlin. Putin not hurt
CSKA basketball player suffers serious head injury in restaurant brawl
Russia upgrades FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bombs to guided munition
Russia to take military measures should NATO bases appear in Finland
Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up
Sambo coach kills boy during training in Azerbaijan
Gruesome video shows charred skeletons of Ukrainian soldiers after thermobaric blast
Russian and Soviet fashion icons Yudashkin and Zaitsev die within days of each other
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X