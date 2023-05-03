Video shows moment of Kremlin drone attack

A video has been released of the alleged drone attacks on the Kremlin. Its authenticity has not been confirmed.

State Duma deputy from Crimea Sheremet called for a strike on Volodymyr Zelensky's residence in Kyiv, RIA Novosti said.

State Duma deputy Sobolev urged to "strike decision-making centers" in Ukraine, RTVI reports.