The press service of the Kremlin posted an official statement in response to the drone attack:

"Tonight, the Kyiv regime made an attempt to use unmanned aerial vehicles to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services, the vehicles were put out of action as radar warfare systems were activated. No one was hurt and no material damage was caused as they crashed and their fragments were scattered on the territory of the Kremlin.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the President carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9th Parade, which foreign guests are also expected to attend.

"The President was not injured in the terrorist act. His work schedule has not been changed, it continues as usual.

The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."