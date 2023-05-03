Russian engineers in the military-industrial complex upgraded FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bombs (the bombs are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces) to the level of precision-guided munitions, a source in the industry told TASS.
"As part of the FAB-250 bomb upgrade, we installed the inertial navigation system on winged platforms. When it gets uncoupled from the aircraft at a speed of 800-900 kilometres per hour, the bomb then glides for up to 80 kilometres," the source told the news agency.
Su-34 fighter-bombers use precision-guided munitions during the special military operation in Ukraine, the source said.
Representatives for the Russian defence industry have not provided an official confirmation to the above information, TASS noted.
The video posted by the author of the channel after the strike shows the remains of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia-held positions. One can see in the video that the human remains have been severely charred