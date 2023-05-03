World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia upgrades FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bombs to guided munition

Russia

Russian engineers in the military-industrial complex upgraded FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bombs (the bombs are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces) to the level of precision-guided munitions, a source in the industry told TASS.

Russia upgrades FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bombs to guided munition
Photo: wikimedia.com

"As part of the FAB-250 bomb upgrade, we installed the inertial navigation system on winged platforms. When it gets uncoupled from the aircraft at a speed of 800-900 kilometres per hour, the bomb then glides for up to 80 kilometres," the source told the news agency.

Su-34 fighter-bombers use precision-guided munitions during the special military operation in Ukraine, the source said.

Representatives for the Russian defence industry have not provided an official confirmation to the above information, TASS noted.

  • The basic version of the FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bomb weighing 250 kilograms carries 99 kilograms of explosives;
  • The FAB-250-M62 modification weighs 227 kilograms and holds 100 kilograms of explosives.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
