Putin signs law on revocation of acquired Russian citizenship

Russia

President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the revocation of acquired Russian citizenship for acts that discredit the Russian army and pose a threat to national security.

Serious crimes committed against the state, crimes of terrorist nature, individuals found guilty of drug trafficking, or those convicted of forging documents may be stripped of Russian citizenship as well.

In addition, one may lose their acquired Russian citizenship for public calls for extremism, armed unrest to change the constitutional order, for encroaching on the life of a statesman and participating in an undesirable organisation.

At the same time, the document reduces the number of requirements for granting Russian citizenship to more than 20 categories of persons and expands the president's powers to determine those who can apply for the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
