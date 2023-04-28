Putin signs law on life imprisonment for treason

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on life imprisonment for treason, TASS reports.

This measure of punishment can be applied in cases of espionage and delivery of state secret information to foreign nationals.

Previously, Article 275 of the Criminal Code "Treason” stipulated for the maximum punishment of 20 years.

In addition, the law introduces criminal liability with imprisonment of up to five years for assisting in the execution of decisions of international organisations in which Russia does not participate as a member.

The amendment to raise the level of criminal responsibility to life in prison was initiated by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and a large group of MPs in connection with the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.