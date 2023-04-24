World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin: All the gossip about Putin's bunker, lookalikes and sickness is a lie

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in good health. His state of health is something that one could wish for themselves, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his speech at "Knowledge. The First" educational marathon.

Kremlin: All the gossip about Putin's bunker, lookalikes and sickness is a lie

Speaking before the audience, Dmitry Peskov said that one could make their own conclusion about Putin's health.

"He remains mega-active, like he was before. Those working beside him can hardly catch up with him. One can only envy his energy," Peskov said, adding that Putin never shut himself up in any bunkers.

All the gossip about Putin's bunkers and lookalikes is nothing but a lie, Peskov said. The Russian leader remains active and visits all events and meetings in person.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Popular
Ukrainian troops plan to encircle Russian units in counteroffensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) intend to launch a counterattack in the direction of the village of Veseloye, located 35 kilometers northwest of the city of Melitopol

Armed Forces of Ukraine pian to encircle Russian troops near Melitopol
PMC Wagner founder orders to annihilate all Ukrainian fighters on the battlefield
PMC Wagner fighters will work to annihilate all Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield
Russia annihilates up to 60 Georgian Legion fighters in Islaknder missile strike
Russia destroys Ukrainian military warehouse in artillery blow
Kinzhal missile strike on NATO bunker - Why is everyone silent? Lyuba Lulko Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose? Marina Lebedeva Two reasons why Russia launched special military operation in Ukraine Babu Ranganathan
Chinese Ambassador to France: Crimea was Russian and is Russian today
USA allegedly asked Ukraine not to strike Moscow on February 24
Russia and Ukraine negotiate to exchange all prisoners of war
Russia and Ukraine negotiate to exchange all prisoners of war
Last materials
No one authorised the West to speak on behalf of all mankind
Russia and Ukraine to exchange all prisoners of war
Ukraine allegedly agreed not to strike Moscow on February 24
Up to 60 mercenaries of Georgian Legion annihilated in Donetsk People's Republic
Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye triggers history discussions in Europe
Russian military destroy Ukrainian warehouse in Mykolaiv region
Armed Forces of Ukraine pian to encircle Russian troops near Melitopol
PMC Wagner founder orders to annihilate all Ukrainian fighters on the battlefield
Why is a new diesel engine smoking?
Car with automatic transmission: When can't you do without a handbrake?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X