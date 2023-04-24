Kremlin: All the gossip about Putin's bunker, lookalikes and sickness is a lie

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in good health. His state of health is something that one could wish for themselves, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his speech at "Knowledge. The First" educational marathon.

Speaking before the audience, Dmitry Peskov said that one could make their own conclusion about Putin's health.

"He remains mega-active, like he was before. Those working beside him can hardly catch up with him. One can only envy his energy," Peskov said, adding that Putin never shut himself up in any bunkers.

All the gossip about Putin's bunkers and lookalikes is nothing but a lie, Peskov said. The Russian leader remains active and visits all events and meetings in person.