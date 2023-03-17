Sea of Azov to be enclosed in automobile ring road completely

The Sea of Azov will be enclosed in an automobile ring road by the end of 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said, TASS reports.

It goes about a full-fledged access route to the Kerch Bridge that President Vladimir Putin ordered to build.

"I can say with confidence that M-4 Don Highway with Aksai bypass will be completed this year. The Krasnodar bypass road is to be completed this year too. In late 2023, part of the section from Krasnodar to the Kerch Bridge, and in 2024 another part to the Kerch Bridge, a four-lane new road will be fully built," Khusnullin said.

In this way, the Sea of ​​Azov will be completely enclosed in an automobile ring road.

It is worthy of note that President Putin also announced a decision to extend the M12 Moscow-Kazan expressway. The mega highway is thus to be expanded to Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk and Tyumen, and in the future — to Irkutsk and Vladivostok, with access to Kazakhstan, Mongolia and China. The new road will help build new logistics corridors and expand economic ties with the markets of Southeast Asia.