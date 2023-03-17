World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia's new anti-drone complex ready for delivery

Russia

The Russian Serp-VS5 anti-drone system has completed the testing and is ready for delivery.

Russia's new anti-drone complex ready for delivery

"All tests have been completed. The system is ready for delivery on orders, the delivery time is being agreed. (…) There are already orders for the new complex,” Andrey Sorokin, Deputy General Director for Business Development of Vector Scientific Research Institute told TASS.

The range of Serp-VS5 amounts to five kilometers. The complex can detect intruder drones 360 degrees on the horizontal axis. It also features the function to divide the viewing angle into sectors with independent modes of operation, which allows the use of other drones during the operation of the Serp-VS5 complex.

The system can operate in five frequency bands from 900 megahertz to 5.8 GHz, which makes it possible to use Serp-VS5 against civil and special drones. The complex can break communication with the operator, disable navigation equipment and disorient the drone disrupting its flight mission.

Serp-VS5 suppresses GPS, GLONASS, Beidou signals (in the L1, L2, L5 bands), and also disrupts the operation of drone control channels via Wi-Fi. Ethernet is used to communicate with the control center of the complex.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
US European Command posts video of Su-27 fighter jet approaching MQ-9 Reaper

The US European Command showed video footage from an MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed on March 14 after approaching a Russian Su-27 fighter aircraft

Video shows Russian Su-27 fighter jet approaching MQ-9 Reaper
Russia and USA fight over the crashed MQ-9 Reaper
MQ-9 Reaper found, but who is going to get it?
Russia-led wars through the prism of history: Falling into the same trap again and again
Putin: The West will not be able to live without Russian turnips and fertilizers
Ukrainian Afterglow: English Food Shortages! Guy Somerset Wars make Russia walk into the same trap over and over again Andrey Mihayloff Down with the Reaper! Long live Su-27! Lyuba Lulko
Ukrainian Afterglow: English Food Shortages!
French tanks arrive in Ukraine
Armenia and Russia no longer use dollars and euros in mutual settlements
Armenia and Russia no longer use dollars and euros in mutual settlements
Last materials
Russia's new anti-drone complex ready for delivery
Russia to resume construction of combat icebreakers
Russian forces annihilate 135 Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk direction
What happens if Ukraine loses Bakhmut?
Slovakia and Poland dispose of old hardware by delivering MiG-29 to Ukraine
China's Xi Jinping to pay visit of peace to Russia to meet Putin
Su-27 pilots who downed MQ-9 Reaper put forward for decoration
Russia and USA fight over the crashed MQ-9 Reaper
Ukraine receives French AMX-10 RC light wheeled tanks
Ukrainian Afterglow: English Food Shortages!
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X