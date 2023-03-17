Russia's new anti-drone complex ready for delivery

The Russian Serp-VS5 anti-drone system has completed the testing and is ready for delivery.

"All tests have been completed. The system is ready for delivery on orders, the delivery time is being agreed. (…) There are already orders for the new complex,” Andrey Sorokin, Deputy General Director for Business Development of Vector Scientific Research Institute told TASS.

The range of Serp-VS5 amounts to five kilometers. The complex can detect intruder drones 360 degrees on the horizontal axis. It also features the function to divide the viewing angle into sectors with independent modes of operation, which allows the use of other drones during the operation of the Serp-VS5 complex.

The system can operate in five frequency bands from 900 megahertz to 5.8 GHz, which makes it possible to use Serp-VS5 against civil and special drones. The complex can break communication with the operator, disable navigation equipment and disorient the drone disrupting its flight mission.

Serp-VS5 suppresses GPS, GLONASS, Beidou signals (in the L1, L2, L5 bands), and also disrupts the operation of drone control channels via Wi-Fi. Ethernet is used to communicate with the control center of the complex.