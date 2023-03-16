World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian economy starts developing on new model – Putin

Russia

The Russian economy started to develop according to a new model, President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

Russian economy starts developing on new model – Putin

"The active and creative position of the RSPP and the business community as a whole is especially in demand now, when the Russian economy is acquiring a fundamentally different quality and starting to develop according to a new model, as was recently said in a message to the Federal Assembly,” President Putin noted.

In addition, according to him, in 2022 Russia managed to compensate for the closure of Western markets. Russia's foreign trade turnover for the year grew by more than eight percent, and the trade surplus amounted to $332 billion, he noted.

Vladimir Putin also pointed out that the harvest in Russia exceeded that in European states, despite forecasts of its decline. He also said that Europe would be in need of Russian fertilisers.

The West will also need Russian turnips, Putin said. According to him, Western countries offer their residents to eat turnips instead of salads, but they will have to purchase this product from Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
MQ-9 Reapear flies near Su-27 fighter jet – Video

A Russian Telegram channel showed the footage of a Su-27 fighter pilot observing the flight of an American MQ-9 drone

Video shows Su-27 fighter pilot watching MQ-9 Reapear flying by
Battle for Bakhmut nearing completion
Battle for Bakhmut coming to end, analyst says
Russia should not hesitate to shoot down US drones over special military operation zone
MQ-9 Reaper incident: What was the US drone doing near Russia?
Wars make Russia walk into the same trap over and over again Andrey Mihayloff Down with the Reaper! Long live Su-27! Lyuba Lulko Victoria Nuland: The womanly face of war Olga Lebedeva
Putin suggests how Russia should respond to Western sanctions
US European Command posts video of Su-27 fighter jet approaching MQ-9 Reaper
Russia-led wars through the prism of history: Falling into the same trap again and again
Russia-led wars through the prism of history: Falling into the same trap again and again
Last materials
Russian economy starts developing on new model – Putin
Fire and explosions at FSB Border Control Department in Rostov-on-Don
Video shows Russian Su-27 fighter jet approaching MQ-9 Reaper
Armenia and Russia cease using dollar and euro in mutual trade
Bashar Assad: Syria recognises new Russian borders
Wars make Russia walk into the same trap over and over again
Down with the Reaper! Long live Su-27!
Putin suggests expanding economic liberties in response to Western sanctions
Battle for Bakhmut nearing completion
Video shows Su-27 fighter pilot watching MQ-9 Reapear flying by
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X