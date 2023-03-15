World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin suggests expanding economic liberties in response to Western sanctions

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a response to Western sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Putin suggests expanding economic liberties in response to Western sanctions

Speaking at a meeting of the board of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Putin noted that the Russian Federation has been dealing with a very aggressive sanctions policy during the recent years. However, the Russian economy and business respond adequately to emerging challenges, he noted, RIA Novosti reports.

The President called on prosecutors to support entrepreneurs by eliminating excessive administrative barriers.

"To all actions from our ill-wishers and adversaries we must respond with one thing — we must expand economic liberties,” Putin said.

However, this work is very delicate, Putin said adding that the work should be conducted within the legal framework.

"I ask you to set it up,” the president added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin says how Russia can win in Ukraine

Russia will win the special operation in Ukraine if the society shows consolidation and composure to the enemy, President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant on March 14

Putin says what Russia needs to do to win special operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian UAV attacks chemical plant in Russia's Bryansk region
Russia's Pantsir system shoots down Ukrainian drone near chemical plant
Kremlin names one conditions for negotiations with Ukraine
Russian entrepreneur Deripaska says now is time to sell dollars and buy gold
It looks like Serbia would rather kneel before the West than be friends with Russia Lyuba Lulko Victoria Nuland: The womanly face of war Olga Lebedeva Fear Plan 'Dark Putin' — When Nice Guys Finish First Guy Somerset
MQ-9 Reaper incident: What was the US drone doing near Russia?
MQ-9 Reapear flies near Su-27 fighter jet – Video
New law on criminal responsibility for discrediting Russian military passed
New law on criminal responsibility for discrediting Russian military passed
Last materials
Putin suggests expanding economic liberties in response to Western sanctions
Battle for Bakhmut nearing completion
Video shows Su-27 fighter pilot watching MQ-9 Reapear flying by
MQ-9 incident over Balck Sea: RIP the Reaper
It looks like Serbia would rather kneel before the West than be friends with Russia
Defence Minister Shoigu orders to double production of high-precision rockets
Putin says what Russia needs to do to win special operation in Ukraine
Russian billionaire: Sell dollars quickly, buy euro, yuan and gold instead
Russia passes law on criminal liability for discrediting Armed Forces
Kremlin: Negotiations with Ukraine impossible
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X