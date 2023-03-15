Putin suggests expanding economic liberties in response to Western sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a response to Western sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Speaking at a meeting of the board of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Putin noted that the Russian Federation has been dealing with a very aggressive sanctions policy during the recent years. However, the Russian economy and business respond adequately to emerging challenges, he noted, RIA Novosti reports.

The President called on prosecutors to support entrepreneurs by eliminating excessive administrative barriers.

"To all actions from our ill-wishers and adversaries we must respond with one thing — we must expand economic liberties,” Putin said.

However, this work is very delicate, Putin said adding that the work should be conducted within the legal framework.