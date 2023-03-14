Defence Minister Shoigu orders to double production of high-precision rockets

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to double the production of high-precision rockets. During his visit to the Tactical Missiles Corporation in the Moscow region, Shoigu noted that the company started the mass production of second-to-none types of weapons.

"The main task today is to double production. I think you can do it," Shoigu said at the meeting. "It is not only the enemy that does not have such weapons - armed forces of other countries of the world have no such weapons either," Shoigu said.

Tactical Missiles Corporation was established in January 2002. The company currently has about 40 enterprises throughout the country. It is headquartered in Korolev, near Moscow. The corporation produces both military and civilian products. It develops multi-purpose guided missiles, anti-radar, anti-ship missiles, missile systems, air-to-air missiles, guided bombs, weapons for the Navy, equipment, unguided missiles and target missiles.

In December 2022, Avril Haines, the Director of US National Intelligence, said that the production of the required number of precision-guided missiles would be a challenge for Russia. In January of this year, Sergey Chemezov, the director of Rostec State Corporation, said that reports in Western media about the shortage of Russian military shells were "total rubbish." Since February of this year, Rostec enterprises have increased the production of military products by more than 50 times.