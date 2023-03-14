World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin says what Russia needs to do to win special operation in Ukraine

Russia

Russia will win the special operation in Ukraine if the society shows consolidation and composure to the enemy, President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant on March 14, Rossiya 24 TV channel said.

Putin says what Russia needs to do to win special operation in Ukraine

Russia is not improving its geopolitical position in Ukraine. Instead, Russia is fighting "for the survival of Russian statehood, for the future development of the country and our children."

"In order to bring peace and stability closer, we, of course, need to show the consolidation and composure of our society. When the enemy sees that our society is strong, internally braced up, consolidated, then, without any doubt we will come to reach what we are striving for — both success and victory," Putin said.

According to him, many of the current problems began after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when they tried to put pressure on Russia to "destabilise the internal political situation.” "Hordes of international terrorists" new sent to the purpose to accomplish this goal, Putin said.

Afterwards, the West decided to start rehabilitating Nazism in Russia's neighbouring states, including in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Putin continued, Russia had long tried to build partnerships with both Western countries and Ukraine. However, after 2014, when the West contributed to the coup in Ukraine, the state of affairs changed dramatically. It was then when they started exterminating those who advocated the development of normal relations with Russia, he said.

According to Putin, Russia was forced to launch the special operation to protect the population. Western countries were hoping to break Russia quickly, but they were wrong, he said adding that Russia managed to raise its economic sovereignty since 2022.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia and China sign three agreements that promise big problems for the dollar

Russia and China have entered into three agreements that will boost the Russian economy and create problems for the US dollar

Russia and China conclude three agreements to topple US dollar
Ramzan Kadyrov and Vladimir Putin argue over Chechnya at Kremlin meeting
Kadyrov and Putin disagree over Chechnya at their meeting in the Kremlin
If Ukraine renames Russia to Moskovy, Russia will rename Ukraine
India decides to observe oil price cap sanctions to avoid risks
SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger Lyuba Lulko Victoria Nuland: The womanly face of war Olga Lebedeva Fear Plan 'Dark Putin' — When Nice Guys Finish First Guy Somerset
SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger
Ukraine has sufficient human resources, but they can be depleted by December 2023
PMC Wagner fighters continue advancing towards Bakhmut centre
PMC Wagner fighters continue advancing towards Bakhmut centre
Last materials
Defence Minister Shoigu orders to double production of high-precision rockets
Putin says what Russia needs to do to win special operation in Ukraine
Russian billionaire: Sell dollars quickly, buy euro, yuan and gold instead
Russia passes law on criminal liability for discrediting Armed Forces
Kremlin: Negotiations with Ukraine impossible
Ukrainian UAV attacks chemical plant in Russia's Bryansk region
Russia extends grain deal with Ukraine, Turkey and UN
SVB collapse will make Russian economy stronger
Russia and China conclude three agreements to topple US dollar
Ukraine may run out of human resources by December 2023
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X