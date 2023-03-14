Russia passes law on criminal liability for discrediting Armed Forces

The State Duma adopted a law on punishment for acts that discredit all participants of the special military operation in Ukraine, a message posted on the website of the Duma said.

"The rules on responsibility for public actions aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will be extended to volunteer formations, organisations or individuals who assist in the performance of tasks assigned to the Armed Forces,” the message says.

The amendments also toughen the punishment for acts discrediting the Russian military. At the moment, such acts are punishable with up to five years in prison. In accordance with the new law, the punishment threshold will rise to seven years.

Spending fake information about the Russian Armed Forces will be punished with up to 15 years in prison.