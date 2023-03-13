Ramzan Kadyrov and Vladimir Putin argue over Chechnya at Kremlin meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov had an argument over the republic at their meeting in the Kremlin on Monday, March 13, RIA_Kremlinpool Telegram channel said.

Putin and Kadyrov disagreed about the sources of Chechnya's prosperity. According to Kadyrov, everything is “very good” in the republic thanks to the Russian president. Putin responded, though, that Chechnya was developing owing to the efforts of the Chechen people.

“Thank you again for everything that you do for the Chechen Republic and for all of Russia, the Russian Federation,” Kadyrov said in a conversation with Putin. Ramzan Kadyrov also promised that he would not let the president down.

Putin, in turn, thanked the Chechen fighters who participate in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Ramzan Kadyrov also told Putin that the Russian military carry out all orders of the Supreme Commander in the course of the special military operation and will act so till final victory.

In turn, Putin turned to Kadyrov with a request to convey his best to the military personnel from Chechnya in the zone of the special operation.