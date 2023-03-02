Russia develops new military operations to counter USA's potential aggression

Russia develops a new type of military operations using nuclear weapons to protect its territory against potential aggression from the United States, first deputy commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Fazletdinov and retired colonel Lumpov wrote in an article for Military Thought Magazine (published by the Defence Ministry).

The United States has been losing its leading position in the world, the authors of the article said. At the same time, Washington considers Russia to be guilty of that. Washington's aggression against Moscow has been growing recently, the authors of the article say suggesting that the United States plans to destroy Russia as part of a "Strategic (global) multi-sphere operation."

As part of the operation, the Pentagon intends to:

destroy at least 65-70 percent of Russian strategic nuclear forces in a conventional instantaneous global strike,

neutralise Russian nuclear carriers with the help of the global missile defence system,

inflict a minimum, yet sufficient nuclear strike on Russia to destroy it.

To counteract such plans, Russia develops an "operation of strategic deterrence forces." Such actions involve the use of "modern strategic offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, taking into account state-of-the-art military technologies."

It is worthy of note that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken earlier refused to refer to the current confrontation between Russia and the West as a new cold war. According to him, the interaction between Moscow and Europe is not ideological.