Putin: Ukrainian saboteurs commit terrorist attack Bryansk region

The attacks that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group conducted on March 2 in the Bryansk region of Russia was a terrorist act, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Today they committed another terrorist act, another crime, they crossed the border area and opened fire on civilians,” Putin said. "They saw that it was a civilian car, they saw that there were civilians and children inside,” the president said. "It is this kind of people who set themselves the task to deprive us of historical memory, deprive us of our history, deprive us of our traditions and language,” Putin added.

On March 2, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs entered the territory of the Russian region bordering Ukraine in the village of Lubechane. Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a local resident was killed and a child was wounded. He later clarified that the victim was a car driver, whereas a passenger, a boy, was wounded. The boy was rushed to the Bryansk regional hospital where he received medical assistance. The boy's life is out of danger.

After the incident, Putin canceled his trip to the Stavropol region. He remains in the Kremlin, where he receives timely and comprehensive information about the situation in the Bryansk region from FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.