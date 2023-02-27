Putin awards US actor Steven Seagal Order of Friendship

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Steven Seagal gets Order of Friendship from Putin

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded US-born actor Steven Seagal the Order of Friendship. The adequate decree was published on the official website of legal information.

Steven Seagal gets Order of Friendship from Putin

According to the document, Seagal was awarded the Order for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Actor Steven Seagal is a citizen of Russia. Since 2018, he has been serving as a special representative for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Russian-American humanitarian relations.

In addition to American and Russian, Seagal also holds Serbian citizenship.

In August 2022, Steven Seagal visited the Donetsk People's Republic, where he paid a visit to the ruins of the colony in Yelenovka, where captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were held before the building was shelled. More than 50 were killed in the shelling.

Seagal had also announced his intention to make a documentary about Donbass.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian military strike and destroy Ukrainian centre for special operations

Russian servicemen struck Ukraine's "West" special operations centre, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on February 27

Russian forces strike Ukrainian special operations centre
Captured Ukrainian soldiers serve in volunteer battalion in DPR
DPR creates special battalion for captured Ukrainian soldiers
In Donetsk direction, Russian forces destroy over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in one day
Massive fight with the participation of over 220 young men thwarted in Moscow
Contrarian Correspondent – Russia Already Won in Ukraine Guy Somerset The World Gone Wrong: The USA Proxy War Against Russia will Unleash Hell John Stanton Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations Lyuba Lulko
Russian woman dies after choking on pancake in eating competition
If Ukraine suffers failures, the West will force Zelensky to negotiate with Russia
Putin awards US actor Steven Seagal Order of Friendship
Putin awards US actor Steven Seagal Order of Friendship
Last materials
Steven Seagal gets Order of Friendship from Putin
The West wants to force Zelensky to peace talks with Moscow
Russian forces annihilate over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in one direction of hostilities
Russian forces strike Ukrainian special operations centre
Captured Ukrainian soldiers serve in volunteer battalion in DPR
Woman chokes on pancake and dies during contest
Over 220 youngsters detained in Moscow just before massive brawl
Contrarian Correspondent – Russia Already Won in Ukraine
All the Many Times America Lost Wars
The World Gone Wrong: The USA Proxy War Against Russia will Unleash Hell
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X