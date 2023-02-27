Putin awards US actor Steven Seagal Order of Friendship

Steven Seagal gets Order of Friendship from Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded US-born actor Steven Seagal the Order of Friendship. The adequate decree was published on the official website of legal information.

According to the document, Seagal was awarded the Order for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Actor Steven Seagal is a citizen of Russia. Since 2018, he has been serving as a special representative for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Russian-American humanitarian relations.

In addition to American and Russian, Seagal also holds Serbian citizenship.

In August 2022, Steven Seagal visited the Donetsk People's Republic, where he paid a visit to the ruins of the colony in Yelenovka, where captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were held before the building was shelled. More than 50 were killed in the shelling.

Seagal had also announced his intention to make a documentary about Donbass.