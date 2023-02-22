Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, did not comment on reports about Russia's alleged test launch of Sarmat missiles, TASS reports.
Earlier, a number of foreign media outlets reported that Russia had conducted unsuccessful tests of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.
"I can't answer this question, this is a prerogative of the Ministry of Defence,” Peskov replied to reporters when asked to comment on this information.
