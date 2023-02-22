World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian nuclear site ready for testing

Russia

The test site on Novaya Zemlya is ready for nuclear tests, a source close to the military department said, TASS reports.

Russian nuclear site ready for testing

"The task set by the President of Russia to prepare sites for nuclear tests will certainly be fulfilled. The Novaya Zemlya test site has always been maintained and is maintained in readiness for nuclear testing to be resumed when necessary," the agency said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while delivering speech to the Federal Assembly, said that the United States was considering a natural test of nuclear weapons. Therefore, the Russian Defence Ministry and Rosatom should be prepared for that.

In early February, Vyacheslav Solovyov, scientific director of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, also noted that the Novaya Zemlya nuclear test site would be ready to resume nuclear testing.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
The West was directly involved in attacks on Russian air bases - Putin

The West is directly involved in attempts to strike Russian air bases, President Vladimir Putin said during his Address to the Federal Assembly

Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases
Putin orders to put new strategic systems on combat duty
Russia puts new strategic arms systems on combat duty – Putin
Prigozhin: Over 110,000 Ukrainian military men killed in battles with PMC Wagner
Putin says Russia will test nuclear weapons only if USA acts so first
Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations Lyuba Lulko Historic Britain - Closed for Business…Courtesy of King Zelensky Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan
If Ukraine gets long-range weapon, Russia will respond - Putin
NATO and USA shrink as Putin announces START suspension
Russia has every right to be strong
Russia has every right to be strong
Last materials
Russian nuclear site ready for testing
PMC Wagner fighters destroyed about 110,000 Ukrainian soldiers
NATO regrets Russia's strategic nuclear regrets
Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases
Putin orders to put new strategic systems on combat duty
Russia suspends participation in START-III Treaty
Putin orders Defence Ministry and Rosatom to be prepared for nuclear tests
Putin quotes Stolypin and says that Russia has every right to be strong
Putin excludes 'guns before butter' policy
Putin warns of consequences should Ukraine get long-range weapons
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X