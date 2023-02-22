Russian nuclear site ready for testing

The test site on Novaya Zemlya is ready for nuclear tests, a source close to the military department said, TASS reports.

"The task set by the President of Russia to prepare sites for nuclear tests will certainly be fulfilled. The Novaya Zemlya test site has always been maintained and is maintained in readiness for nuclear testing to be resumed when necessary," the agency said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while delivering speech to the Federal Assembly, said that the United States was considering a natural test of nuclear weapons. Therefore, the Russian Defence Ministry and Rosatom should be prepared for that.

In early February, Vyacheslav Solovyov, scientific director of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, also noted that the Novaya Zemlya nuclear test site would be ready to resume nuclear testing.