Putin orders to put new strategic systems on combat duty

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to put new strategic systems on combat duty.

Putin orders to put new strategic systems on combat duty

Speaking during his Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, Putin said that the decree on putting new ground-based complexes on combat duty was signed a week ago.

In February, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that Yars mobile ground-based missile systems of the Barnaul missile formation entered combat patrol routes.

In December 2022, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the start of the deployment of RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles.

