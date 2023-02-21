Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to put new strategic systems on combat duty.
Speaking during his Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, Putin said that the decree on putting new ground-based complexes on combat duty was signed a week ago.
In February, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that Yars mobile ground-based missile systems of the Barnaul missile formation entered combat patrol routes.
In December 2022, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the start of the deployment of RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles.
