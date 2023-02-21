The Russian Defence Ministry must be prepared for new nuclear weapons tests, President Vladimir Putin said during his Address to the Federal Assembly.
Putin also instructed Russia's State Atomic Energy Agency Rosatom to be prepared for such tests as well.
Russia will not be the first to test nuclear weapons, Putin said. Russia will conduct nuclear tests only if the United States carries out such a test first.
"Of course, we are not going to do it first. Yet, if the United States tests [nuclear weapons], we will test them too," the president said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The United States and Great Britain work on two large-scale provocations to draw Europe into hostilities against the Russian Federation. The first one of them is a terrorist attack with the use of a "dirty bomb" on the territory of Russia or Ukraine