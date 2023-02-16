World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia adopts new law to protect Russian language from foreign words

Russia

The State Duma (the Russian Parliament) adopted a law to protect the Russian language from the excessive use of borrowings from foreign languages.

Russia adopts new law to protect Russian language from foreign words

According to the new law, normative dictionaries, grammars and reference books will appear to describe the norms of the modern Russian literary language. 

In addition, draft regulations will now have to undergo mandatory linguistic examinations for compliance with the norms of the Russian language.

“It is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not comply with the norms of the modern Russian literary language (including obscene language), with the exception of foreign words that do not have commonly used analogues in the Russian language, the list of which is contained in standard dictionaries,” the text of the bill says. 

The new law was given second and third readings.

The Russian government submitted a draft law to the State Duma on the protection of the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words on October 26, 2022. In September, it became known that 151 new words were added to the spelling dictionary of the Vinogradov Institute of the Russian Language of the Russian Academy of Sciences, including “shawarma” and “reshala”. In addition, the list of new words includes such entries as "antivaxer," "boomers", "pogooglit" and "pokerface."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Why does Putin support Kyiv regime and let Russia sponsor it heavily?

Money does not stink, Putin said. As a matter of fact, money does stink, and in this particular case, the stench is strong.

A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime?
Moscow has secret plan not to let the West shackle Russia
Russia has secret plan ready for the West
Russian forces ready to start capturing settlements in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian military open fire at Russian doctors heading to Vuhledar for the wounded
A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime? Lyuba Lulko Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan
War correspondent posts video of PMC Wagner fighter who was 'killed' with sledgehammer
Chechen President Kadyrov doesn't understand why Russia should discloses losses in Ukraine
Azov fighter arrested in Russia for trying to recruit young people
Azov fighter arrested in Russia for trying to recruit young people
Last materials
Russia adopts new law to protect Russian language from foreign words
Kakhovka water reservoir blocking may trigger nuclear catastrophe
PMC Wagner fighter reveals Ukraine's losses in Soledar
Muscovites rush to drug stores to snatch up Viagra
Vladislav Surkov answers four questions about Russia's special operation in Ukraine
A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime?
Moscow has secret plan not to let the West shackle Russia
Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia should not disclose losses in Ukraine
Azov fighter disguised as refugee arrested in Russia
Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy