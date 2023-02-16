World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Vladislav Surkov answers four questions about Russia's special operation in Ukraine

Russia

Vladislav Surkov, former assistant to the President of Russia, gave an interview devoted to the special military operation in Ukraine to Alexei Chesnakov, the Director of the Centre for Political Conjuncture.

Vladislav Surkov answers four questions about Russia's special operation in Ukraine

Surkov's answers to questions in the interview turned out to be "da, da, net, da" (yes, yes, no, yes) — an election slogan from the 1990s.

The interview was published in Chesnakov's Telegram channel.

The questions and answers were as follows:

"A year ago, a week before the start of the special military operation, you predicted that Russia would expand its western borders. Are you satisfied with how it's been done?"

"YES."

"Do you think that the actions of our army are effective?"

"YES."

"When working on the Minsk agreements, did you proceed from the fact that they must be implemented?"

"NO."

"Will relations between Russia and the West go back to normal in the foreseeable future?"

"YES."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Vladislav Surkov's remarks, who said that when working on the Minsk agreements, he did not initially proceed from the fact that they must be implemented. According to Peskov, Russia's key goal was to force Kyiv to fulfill its obligations.

The Minsk agreements provided for a phased series of steps towards resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine. They stipulated measures to pull back troops from the line of contact, legal approval of the special status of certain territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, restoration of Ukraine's control over the state border, and a constitutional reform in Ukraine.

In September 2013, Vladislav Surkov became an assistant to the President of Russia and headed the department for cooperation with the CIS. Minsk I and Minsk II treaties were concluded with his direct participation (in 2014 and in 2015 respectively). After 2014, Surkov was dealing with issues of relations with Kyiv and the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass. Surkov left the post of assistant to the president in February 2020.

"Yes-yes-no-yes” is a slogan that appeared during the preparation of the 1993 All-Russian referendum. At the referendum, the Russians were offered to answer four questions:

  • Do you trust President Boris Yeltsin?
  • Do you approve of socio-economic policies of the president and the government?
  • Are early presidential elections necessary?
  • Are early elections of people's deputies necessary?

The slogan was widely advertised in the media and became a meme. It called on Yeltsin's supporters to answer "yes-yes-no-yes” to the above-mentioned questions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Why does Putin support Kyiv regime and let Russia sponsor it heavily?

Money does not stink, Putin said. As a matter of fact, money does stink, and in this particular case, the stench is strong.

A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime?
Moscow has secret plan not to let the West shackle Russia
Russia has secret plan ready for the West
Russian forces ready to start capturing settlements in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian military open fire at Russian doctors heading to Vuhledar for the wounded
A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime? Lyuba Lulko Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan
War correspondent posts video of PMC Wagner fighter who was 'killed' with sledgehammer
Chechen President Kadyrov doesn't understand why Russia should discloses losses in Ukraine
Azov fighter arrested in Russia for trying to recruit young people
Azov fighter arrested in Russia for trying to recruit young people
Last materials
A fair question to Putin: Why does Russia support the Kyiv regime?
Moscow has secret plan not to let the West shackle Russia
Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia should not disclose losses in Ukraine
Azov fighter disguised as refugee arrested in Russia
Russian forces to start taking control of Kharkiv region settlements
PMC Wagner fighter 'killed' with sledgehammer appears to be alive and well
Ukrainian soldiers shoot group of Russian doctors near Vuhledar
Suffering Slings and Arrows for St. Valentine
Ukraine works to hold Russia accountable for alleged radioactive provocation
The West will lose faith in Zelensky if he loses Bakhmut
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy