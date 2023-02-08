Russia ready to resume nuclear tests on Novaya Zemlya

The Novaya Zemlya nuclear test site is ready to resume nuclear tests if need be, Vyacheslav Solovyov, scientific director of the Russian Federal Nuclear Centre - All-Russian Research Institute of Experimental Physics (VNIIEF) said.

"We are ready," the director said adding that there was a special program to maintain the readiness of the nuclear test site.

The test site on Novaya Zemlya (the site is in the jurisdiction of the Russian Ministry of Defense) conducted 130 atmospheric, underwater and underground tests from 1955 to 1990.