World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russians buy more than 50 tons of gold in 2022

Russia

From January to November of 2022, Russians bought more than 50 tons of gold bullion. This is a record high number as such purchases would normally be limited to six or seven tons, the Izvestia newspaper said with reference to the Russian Ministry of Finance.

Russians buy more than 50 tons of gold in 2022
  • One kilo bullion proved to be the most popular ones (60 percent of all sales),
  • weighted bullion (weighing up to a kilogram) — 38 percent,
  • standard bullion (12.4 kilograms) — two percent.

By the end of 2022, the demand of the population had shifted towards gold bullion weighing up to 100 grams.

Banks confirmed an increase in demand for gold. Some banks reported an increase in demand by 16-18 times. The geopolitical instability is the main reason behind such an increase as many view gold as a reliable protective asset.

Global demand for gold in 2022 increased by 18 percent to 4,741 tons — the highest since 2011. Unlike reserve currencies, gold is not subject to foreign governments control. Therefore, central banks opted to increase their purchases of gold.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses while trying to cut across Dnieper

Volodymyr Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson region, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering heavy losses while trying to cut across the Dnieper Rvier

Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses while trying to cut across Dnieper
German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth
German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth
Victoria Nuland turns herself in about Nord Stream blasts
Consequences of NATO's possible supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine get clear
Who are the Ukrainians in your Neighborhood? Guy Somerset German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth Lyuba Lulko Western Culture Wars John V.
Russia will use all of its military potential to counter Western arms supplies to Kyiv
Biden changing strategy on Ukraine to reach diplomatic solution with Russia
Who are the Ukrainians in your Neighborhood?
Who are the Ukrainians in your Neighborhood?
Last materials
Number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine continues growing
Russians buy more than 50 tons of gold in 2022
Russia will not talk to Ukraine. Russia will talk to the West
USA's plan to give 20 percent of Ukraine for peace hoax
Medvedev: Ukraine as a state to be devastated, go bankrupt and be turned into colony
Who are the Ukrainians in your Neighborhood?
Russia will use all of its military potential to counter Western arms supplies to Kyiv
German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth
Biden changing strategy on Ukraine to reach diplomatic solution with Russia
Consequences of NATO's possible supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine get clear
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy