Over 9,000 illegally mobilised Russians return home

Russian prosecutors have returned over 9,000 Russians who had been illegally mobilised in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, The Kommersant newspaper said Tuesday, January 31, with reference to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov.

According to the publication, the Prosecutor General informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the return of the illegally mobilised men. Prosecutors managed to return many who should not have been mobilised for health reasons, Krasnov noted.

Earlier on January 31, announcing a meeting with Krasnov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the president instructed the Office of the Prosecutor General to actively deal with issues related to the special military operation.