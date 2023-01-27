Russia's four new regions to switch from Kyiv to Moscow time

Four new Russian regions — Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporozhye (spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia) and Kherson regions — will switch to Moscow time, a message posted on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Russia continues synching its legislation after incorporating four new entities, the ministry also said.

"In the near future, the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will become part of the second time zone, where Moscow time is effected,” the message says.

The relevant bill was submitted to the Russian government. The four regions lived in the Kyiv time zone, UTC+2 (one hour before Moscow) and UTC+3 in summer time.

"Currently, it is Moscow time that de facto operates in the new entities, and the new bill will regulate this officially," the ministry added.

On January 26, it was reported that Russia had prepared a draft law on the inclusion of the four new regions in the social insurance system. The government also prepared a draft law providing for a special procedure for establishing the average subsistence minimum.