Russia has sufficient stocks of all types of weapons – Medvedev

Russia has sufficient stocks of weapons and means of destruction, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council said during a meeting of the working group of the military-industrial complex. The participants of the meeting discussed control measures over the production of most popular types of weapons, military and special equipment, Interfax reports.

"Our adversaries are watching. They say periodically that we don't have this thing or that thing, that we have missiles left for 2.5 times, then they will say something else. I want to disappoint them. We have enough of everything,” Medvedev said.

Enterprises of the Russian military and industrial complex have increased the supplies of reconnaissance and strike drones, as well as loitering ammunition to the Russian Armed Forces.

This year, Russian defence enterprises supply most demanded types of weapons and military equipment. It goes about thousands of pieces of arms, Medvedev said.

Earlier in January, the Kalashnikov press service reported a record production of weapons over the past 20 years. The production of military and civilian weapons increased by 40 percent.

In December, Medvedev announced that Russia's defenсe enterprises were steadily producing and supplying weapons for the needs of the army in accordance with new tasks.