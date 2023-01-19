World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Is Russia changing its nuclear doctrine?

Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, believes that a nuclear war may break out in the world in case a nuclear power - i.e. Russia - loses a conventional war.

Is Russia changing its nuclear doctrine?

The conditions for Russia to resort to nuclear weapons are enshrined in the Russian nuclear doctrine. The doctrine has not changed nor has it any contradictions, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov's comment came in response to the recent post made by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. In the post, Medvedev wrote that a nuclear war could break out if a nuclear power loses a conventional war.

"No, that doesn't mean that at all. This goes in full accordance with our nuclear doctrine. Read the nuclear doctrine, there are no contradictions there,” Peskov said answering a question whether Russia's nuclear doctrine was changing.

Here is what Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on January 19:

"Tomorrow, at NATO's Ramstein base, the great military leaders will discuss new tactics and strategies, as well as the suppliesy of new heavy weapons and strike systems to Ukraine. This is going to happen right after the forum in Davos, where underdeveloped political party-goers were repeating like a mantra: "To achieve peace, Russia must lose."

"It does not occur to any of the wretched to draw the following elementary conclusion from this: if a nuclear power loses a conventional war, this may trigger a nuclear war. Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts that determined their destiny. This should be obvious to anyone, even to a Western politician who has retained at least vestiges of intelligence."

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the latest version of the nuclear doctrine in the summer of 2020. The document lists the conditions under which Russia may use nuclear weapons:

  • receiving reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles targeting territories of Russia and/or its allies;
  • the use of nuclear weapons and other types of weapons of mass destruction targeting territories of Russia;
  • attack of the enemy on state or military facilities of critical importance in Russia, the failure of which will lead to the disruption of retaliatory actions of nuclear forces;
  • aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.

Medvedev regularly touches upon nuclear issues on his Telegram channel:

  • in September, he spoke about Russia's right to use nuclear weapons if necessary;
  • in October he criticised former CIA chief Leon Panetta for calling for the use of all military means against Russia in the event of a nuclear threat in Ukraine;
  • in November he called "Russia's complete and final victory" a guarantee of preventing nuclear conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered

The struggle for power in Ukraine has been escalating lately. The helicopter that crashed on a kindergarten in Brovary on January 18 comes as a living proof of this

Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Top officials of Ukraine's Ministry for Internal Affairs killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask Guy Somerset Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered Lyuba Lulko KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation Mark S. McGrew
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Last materials
Is Russia changing its nuclear doctrine?
US weapons supplied to Ukraine for Crimea strikes will take conflict to new level
Kremlin: Zelensky should keep in mind the fact that Putin and Russia exist
If Ukraine strikes Crimea with US weapons, Russia's retaliation will be devastating
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy