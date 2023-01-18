Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable

President Vladimir Putin believes that Russia's victory will be inevitable. The Russian people deserve victory because they have gone through many trials, he said.

"From the point of view of achieving a concrete result and victory, which is inevitable, there are several things that have never disappeared,” Putin said.

Russia's victory is based on "the unity and cohesion of the people, the courage and heroism of the fighters who take part in the special operation in Ukraine and on the front line."

He also pointed out the contribution of those employed at the military-industrial complex.

Prior to that, the President spoke about Russia's growing needs in military hardware.

As part of his visit to the Obukhov plant, the president said that the authorities consider a possibility of granting a deferment from military service to employees of defence industry enterprises. The issue is to be resolved soon, he said.

President Vladimir Putin also said that Russia had every reason to call the current regime in Ukraine a neo-Nazi regime, Interfax reports.

“We say for a good reason that we are fighting neo-Nazis. They glorify Bandera who collaborated with Hitler and executed the civilian population, his henchmen who were engaged in the killing of civilians and raised them to the rank of a national hero of Ukraine. How can one imagine that? Everyone just keeps silence about it, they pretend they don’t notice, they turn a blind eye on it, but it’s true. They continue this practice. They continue the practice of detachments, and the practice of shooting civilians. They continue abusing civilians in the Donbass and adjacent territories, by the way. Therefore, we have every reason to call the current [Kyiv] regime a neo-Nazi regime. "We also have every reason to help, including with the use of the Armed Forces, those people who consider themselves part of Russian culture, Russian native speakers. We can't but protect them,” he said during a visit to the Obukhov plant in St. Petersburg.

The Obukhov State Plant is a major Russian metallurgy and heavy machine-building plant in St. Petersburg.