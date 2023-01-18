World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable

Russia

President Vladimir Putin believes that Russia's victory will be inevitable. The Russian people deserve victory because they have gone through many trials, he said.

Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable

"From the point of view of achieving a concrete result and victory, which is inevitable, there are several things that have never disappeared,” Putin said.

Russia's victory is based on "the unity and cohesion of the people, the courage and heroism of the fighters who take part in the special operation in Ukraine and on the front line."

He also pointed out the contribution of those employed at the military-industrial complex.

Prior to that, the President spoke about Russia's growing needs in military hardware.

As part of his visit to the Obukhov plant, the president said that the authorities consider a possibility of granting a deferment from military service to employees of defence industry enterprises. The issue is to be resolved soon, he said.

President Vladimir Putin also said that Russia had every reason to call the current regime in Ukraine a neo-Nazi regime, Interfax reports.

“We say for a good reason that we are fighting neo-Nazis. They glorify Bandera who collaborated with Hitler and executed the civilian population, his henchmen who were engaged in the killing of civilians and raised them to the rank of a national hero of Ukraine. How can one imagine that? Everyone just keeps silence about it, they pretend they don’t notice, they turn a blind eye on it, but it’s true. They continue this practice. They continue the practice of detachments, and the practice of shooting civilians. They continue abusing civilians in the Donbass and adjacent territories, by the way. Therefore, we have every reason to call the current [Kyiv] regime a neo-Nazi regime.

"We also have every reason to help, including with the use of the Armed Forces, those people who consider themselves part of Russian culture, Russian native speakers. We can't but protect them,” he said during a visit to the Obukhov plant in St. Petersburg.

The Obukhov State Plant is a major Russian metallurgy and heavy machine-building plant in St. Petersburg.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia has a clear plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine may end either by diplomatic or military means. However, it can be possible only after Moscow achieves its goals

Russia has a clear plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine
KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation
KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation
Chechen President Kadyrov calls former head of Russian Ground Forces 'bla-bla-bla general'
Defnece Minister Shoigu announces major changes in the Russian army
KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation Mark S. McGrew Russia has a clear plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine Olga Lebedeva Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared Lyuba Lulko
Kremlin explains decision to increase Russian Army strength to 1.5 million troops
Russian forces take all of Soledar under control
Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to be produced in India
Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to be produced in India
Last materials
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
Top officials of Ukraine's Ministry for Internal Affairs killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation
Russia has a clear plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine
Russian forces take all of Soledar under control
Chechen President Kadyrov calls former head of Russian Ground Forces 'bla-bla-bla general'
Kremlin explains decision to increase Russian Army strength to 1.5 million troops
Defnece Minister Shoigu announces major changes in the Russian army
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy