Chechen President Kadyrov calls former head of Russian Ground Forces 'bla-bla-bla general'

Russia

General Vladimir Boldyrev, who previously headed the Russian Ground Forces, responded to Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, who called him a "bla-bla-bla general."

Earlier, Kadyrov, in an interview with Akhmed Dudayev, Chechen Minister for National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information, said that Vladimir Boldyrev was demoted and transferred to the North Caucasus Military District because he had failed in his duties.

"No one demoted me. I took the command of the North Caucasian District and was transferred to an equivalent position and commanded the Volga-Ural District. That's all I can say about this. For some reason, he (Kadyrov — ed.) did not remember the year 2008 and the enforcement of Georgia to peace. For some reason he missed that episode completely," the former chief of the Russian Ground Forces said in response to Ramzan Kadyrov's criticism.

In addition, he noted that Kadyrov had no right to criticise Colonel General Alexander Lapin, who commanded Center grouping of the Russian troops during the special military operation until the end of October 2022. In January, he was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Boldyrev, it is only Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and President Vladimir Putin who may criticise Lapin. Criticism from other people is "just empty words or undercover fuss, which, perhaps, is encouraged from somewhere else,” Boldyrev believes.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has repeatedly criticised Colonel General Alexander Lapin and PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. On October 1, Kadyrov accused the general of withdrawing troops from Krasny Liman.

