News

Kremlin explains decision to increase Russian Army strength to 1.5 million troops

Russia

Russia must unconditionally ensure its security in a situation when the collective West is waging a war against the country. In this connection, the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation made a decision to increase the number of troops to 1.5 million people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kremlin explains decision to increase Russian Army strength to 1.5 million troops

"This is due to the war that the countries of the collective West are waging. This is a proxy war, which includes participation in hostilities, as well as elements of economic, financial, legal warfare. This is why such measures were taken," Peskov told reporters on January 17.

Peskov also reminded of other proposals that the Defence Ministry put forward before, including an increase in the draft age.

"You know about the proposals voiced by the Defence Ministry. They are to be specified. They are about an increase in the draft age. Conceptually Putin agreed, the tools are being developed. The security of our country must be unconditionally ensured, and the Defence Ministry is fulfilling its role," Peskov stressed.

Dmitry Peskov also commented on the topic of the possible continuation of mobilisation activities in Russia. This topic is artificially advertised both from abroad and within the country, he noted adding that one should. In this connection, he recommended recalling the statements that President Putin had made on this topic.

On December 31, the Defence Ministry said that the autumn military conscription was completed. The press service of the department noted that Russian military registration and enlistment offices completed their tasks in the face of negative impact from foreign media.

Prior to that, on October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that partial mobilisation that he had announced on September 21 was completed. Later, the head of state noted that there were no factors for the resumption of partial mobilisation.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
