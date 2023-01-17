Defnece Minister Shoigu announces major changes in the Russian army

The Russian army will see large-scale changes, such as an increase in the number of troops, in the period from 2023 to 2026, the press service of the Ministry of Defence reported following the meeting held by the head of the department, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"The President of the Russian Federation made a decision to increase the strength of the Armed Forces to 1.5 million military personnel. Guarantees to ensure the military security of the state, protect new subjects and critically important objects of the Russian Federation can be possible only by strengthening key structural components of the Armed Forces," the minister said.

Among other things, it goes about the new military and administrative division of Russia.

Such changes will require competent decisions from all deputy ministers, commanders-in-chief of the branches of the Armed Forces, commanders of military districts and military branches.

"Shoigu paid special attention to the fact that all activities should be combined into a comprehensive plan for increasing the composition and strength of the Russian Armed Forces. They should also be synchronised with the delivery of weapons, military, special equipment and materiel under the state defence order, the construction of infrastructure for the deployment of troops and the provision of appropriate resources," the press service said.

The minister also pointed out the importance of recruiting troops with contract servicemen, increasing the number of training grounds, including in Russia's new territories, as well as reviewing training programmes in accordance with the needs of the army.