World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Defnece Minister Shoigu announces major changes in the Russian army

Russia

The Russian army will see large-scale changes, such as an increase in the number of troops, in the period from 2023 to 2026, the press service of the Ministry of Defence reported following the meeting held by the head of the department, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Defnece Minister Shoigu announces major changes in the Russian army

"The President of the Russian Federation made a decision to increase the strength of the Armed Forces to 1.5 million military personnel. Guarantees to ensure the military security of the state, protect new subjects and critically important objects of the Russian Federation can be possible only by strengthening key structural components of the Armed Forces," the minister said.

Among other things, it goes about the new military and administrative division of Russia.

Such changes will require competent decisions from all deputy ministers, commanders-in-chief of the branches of the Armed Forces, commanders of military districts and military branches.

"Shoigu paid special attention to the fact that all activities should be combined into a comprehensive plan for increasing the composition and strength of the Russian Armed Forces. They should also be synchronised with the delivery of weapons, military, special equipment and materiel under the state defence order, the construction of infrastructure for the deployment of troops and the provision of appropriate resources," the press service said.

The minister also pointed out the importance of recruiting troops with contract servicemen, increasing the number of training grounds, including in Russia's new territories, as well as reviewing training programmes in accordance with the needs of the army.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships disappear to launch large-scale offensive

The sudden "disappearance" of almost all warships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet from the port of Novorossiysk is not accidental at all

Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships disappear to launch large-scale offensive
Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared
Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared
No existing weapon can intercept Russia's doomsday weapon, the Poseidon
Ukraine is to blame for Dnipro apartment building rocket blast - Kremlin
Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared Lyuba Lulko 2023: Janus. Even death is better than this Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Tanking Western Economies for Zelensky Tank Weapons Guy Somerset
Kremlin: Britain's Challenger 2 tanks burn and they will burn just like others
Zelensky's adviser Arestovych faces fierce criticism for his remarks about Dnipro blast
2023: Janus. Even death is better than this
2023: Janus. Even death is better than this
Last materials
Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared
2023: Janus. Even death is better than this
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships disappear to launch large-scale offensive
No existing weapon can intercept Russia's doomsday weapon, the Poseidon
Zelensky's adviser Arestovych faces fierce criticism for his remarks about Dnipro blast
Ukraine is to blame for Dnipro apartment building rocket blast - Kremlin
Kremlin: Britain's Challenger 2 tanks burn and they will burn just like others
Russia and Belarus launch joint tactical flight exercises
Tanking Western Economies for Zelensky Tank Weapons
PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin upset about attempts to steal victory from his fighters
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy