Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships disappear to launch large-scale offensive

The sudden "disappearance" of almost all warships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet from the port of Novorossiysk is not accidental at all.

The Russian army, in all likelihood, is preparing to conduct manoeuvres as part of the special operation, Israeli expert Yakov Kedmi believes.

Western observers noticed earlier that all ships and submarines of the Navy had disappeared from the port of Novorossiysk (Novorossiysk is a port city on the Black Sea in southern Russia). The West suggested that the Russian General Staff might use the Black Sea Fleet in the special operation.

"The fact that all warships armed with Kalibr missiles have gone out to sea can mean two things. One is preparation for a very powerful attack on Ukraine. Secondly, given that the Chief of the General Staff is in command of this operation, the Black Sea Fleet, which is subordinate to him, could be involved in the attack. It all comes down to one thing: the beginning of the strongest offensive in Ukraine," Kedmi said in an interview with Alexander Waldman Neutral Zone YouTube channel.

According to him, it appears that the Russian Army is preparing for a new major strike on Ukrainian military facilities.