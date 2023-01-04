Putin sends Admiral Gorshkov frigate armed with Zircon cruise missiles on combat mission

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate. The warship is now armed with Zircon hypersonic missile systems, TASS reports.

The head of state ordered to send the frigate on a mission.

According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the frigate is going on a long voyage across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea.

During the mission, the crew of the ship will practice the use of Russia's state-of-the-art Zircon missiles.

The head of state stated that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate was armed with second-to-none weapons. The new weapons "will protect Russia from potential external threats," Putin noted in his speech.

"I want to wish the crew of the ship success in their service for the good of the Motherland. I ask Defence Minister [Sergey Shoigu] to report on the readiness of the ship to carry out a combat mission,” Putin said.

The Zircon hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile was developed by NPO Mashinostroeniya. The technical characteristics of the missile remain classified. It was said, however, that the Zircon missile was capable of developing a speed up to Mach 8 (more than 9.5 thousand km/h).

Zircon missiles can be installed on both surface ships and submarines. The missile can strike sea and land targets at a maximum range of 500 km. Testing began in July 2021.

It was earlier reported that Project 22350 Admiral Gorshkov frigate armed with Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles would lead the permanent task force of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea in 2023 for the first time.