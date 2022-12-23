World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia gives conditions to start discussing security guarantees for Ukraine

Russia

There will be no talk of security guarantees as long as NATO instructors and mercenaries remain in Ukraine. In addition, Russia will not discuss security guarantees until Russia-defined realities are recognised, Alexander Darchiev, Director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

He named the conditions for starting a discussion of the issue. According to the diplomat, the West should:

  • stop supplying arms to Ukraine;
  • stop supporting Zelensky's regime.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is not ready for negotiations while there are mercenaries and NATO instructors in Kyiv, Alexander Darchiev said.

"It is premature to start any serious negotiations on security guarantees in relation to Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic region. The ball is now on the American side of the field ” the ministry representative said.

Earlier, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) spoke about the increase in the number of NATO instructors on the line of contact in the Donbass. Not only do NATO instructors train the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but they also head Ukrainian army units.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
