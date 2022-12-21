Russia to create new grouping of troops near Sweden and Finland

A new grouping of troops will be created in the northwest of Russia, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced during an extended meeting of the board of the Defence Ministry on December 21.

According to the minister, the decision was made due to NATO's expansion near the borders of the Russian Federation.

"Given NATO's desire to build up military potential near the Russian borders, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance with the help of Finland and Sweden, we need to take responsive measures to create a relevant grouping of troops in northwestern Russia,” Shoigu said.

In addition, Shoigu called to establish:

three motorised rifle divisions in the country, including in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions,

an army corps in Karelia Republic,

five artillery divisions of military districts,

high-capacity artillery brigades,

eight bomber aviation regiments,

one fighter aviation regiment.

Shoigu also said that the number of Russian Armed Forces should be increased to 1.5 million troops.