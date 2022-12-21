World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia starts deploying heavy Sarmat ICBMs – Defence Minister Shoigu

Russia

Russia started deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles RS-28 Sarmat, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday, December 21, at the meeting of the board of the ministry.

"Successful launches of the new heavy Sarmat missile system during tests made it possible to start the work on their deployment,” Defence Minister Shoigu said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Sarmat missiles would be put on combat duty in the near future.

The work on the Sarmat project began in 2011. The new missile is capable of attacking targets both through the North and the South poles. The missile has new combat equipment, as well as an increased ability to overcome missile defences. The first launch of the Sarmat under the state test programme took place on April 20, 2022.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
