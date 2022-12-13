World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin does not plan to replace Russian General Staff administration - Kremlin

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not sign any decrees to replace the leadership of the Russian General Staff, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Earlier, a number of Telegram channels reported that the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation would be allegedly replaced. In particular, it was alleged that the head of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, would resign.

"We never comment on this gossip about appointments, because the vast majority of such reports is nothing but gossip and nothing else," Peskov told reporters.

The reports about the alleged replacement of the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are nothing but "Telegram hoaxes," Peskov said adding that there were many of such hoaxes circulating on the Internet.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
